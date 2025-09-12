×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
Ric Flair Reveals WWE Once Had To Stop John Cena Partying With Him

Ric Flair recently recalled a wild story about his time overseas with John Cena, revealing that WWE management had to step in after things got out of hand.

Speaking on the Glory Days podcast with Johnny Manziel, Flair shared a memory from a WWE European tour that highlighted his legendary nightlife and how Cena got pulled into it.

“We went on a tour in Europe and he spent 10 grand, and I had to spend equal amount on a 12-day tour… just drinking.”

According to Flair, the excessive partying quickly caught the attention of Vince McMahon. With Cena being groomed as the top star of WWE, management decided to put a stop to it.

“So Vince called him in and said, ‘Look, I know Flair’s fun to be with, but we gotta cut this off. If you’re going to be the flagship of our company, you can’t hang around Flair.’”

Flair admitted he was not offended by the decision, as it was not the first time his influence had raised eyebrows within WWE. His tales of wild nights, from misplaced Rolexes to unforgettable bar tabs, continue to reinforce his reputation as one of wrestling’s most larger-than-life personalities.

