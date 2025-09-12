×
Tonight's WWE Smackdown Lineup: Brock Lesnar and Exciting Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
WWE is set to deliver an action-packed episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network from the Scope Arena in Norfolk. The lineup features:

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
  • Brock Lesnar to appear

