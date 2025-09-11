×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Paramount Reportedly Preparing Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Discovery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 11, 2025
Paramount Reportedly Preparing Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount Global is reportedly gearing up for one of the boldest media moves in years, preparing a majority cash bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. Backed by the billionaire Ellison family, the potential deal would bring Warner’s entire empire, including its movie studios, TBS, TNT, and cable networks, under Paramount’s control, sending shockwaves across the entertainment world.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Paramount wants it all, just months after Warner Bros. Discovery reorganized its business into two core divisions, signaling a major transition that could now lead to a full takeover.

The Ellison family, already entrenched in Hollywood through Skydance Media, is expected to bankroll the deal. Combined with Paramount’s recent deal to bring UFC content to Paramount+ and CBS, the move positions the company to reshape both streaming and television on a massive scale.

But the ripple effects go beyond film and TV. Warner Bros. Discovery is the home of AEW through TBS and TNT, while Paramount’s new ties to UFC bring WWE content into the mix. If this merger goes through, it could set up one of the fiercest battles yet for wrestling on cable.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy