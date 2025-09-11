WWE NXT Returning To Madison Square Garden This November

WWE NXT is making its way back to New York City this fall. According to WrestleVotes, WWE’s developmental brand will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a live TV taping on Tuesday, November 18. This marks the second time NXT has run the historic venue.

WrestleVotes Radio reported that the show will take place the night after Monday Night Raw runs in the main arena, giving WWE back-to-back events at Madison Square Garden.

NXT previously held its first show at The Theater earlier this year, and the quick turnaround to return highlights WWE’s confidence in the brand’s ability to pack the house in a major market like New York.

The November 18 event is expected to serve as an important step on the road to NXT’s final premium live event of 2025. Tickets are set to go on sale in the coming weeks.

