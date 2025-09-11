Saudi Partners Push WWE To Stage WrestleMania In 2027 Instead Of 2028

A new layer of detail has emerged regarding WWE’s decision to stage WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia in 2027. While the initial news made headlines for breaking tradition, a new report suggests that the specific year was not WWE’s first choice, but rather one requested by its Saudi partners.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE originally aimed to bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2028. However, the country pushed for the event to take place in 2027 so it could align with the 300th anniversary of the founding of the First Saudi State.

Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio, “WWE wanted it in 2028. They had commitments for 2027. The reason it had to be 2027… Turki (Al-Sheikh) is running the show – Ari Emanuel is the head of TKO, Nick Khan is the head of WWE, Dana White is the head of UFC, Dana White and Nick Khan are the head of TKO Boxing. However, the final boss is Turki, because he’s the guy with all the money in the world at his disposal.”

The report also highlighted that the Saudi partners have their eyes on specific matches they want to see take place. Meltzer added, “Even though it’s a couple of years, I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to get them, but they’re gonna spend a lot of money to get what they want obviously. We’re talking about anyone coming out of retirement that wants to come out of retirement of big name value will be able to get a lot of money for this show. That’s what they want.”

Since 2018, WWE has regularly staged premium live events in Saudi Arabia as part of a lucrative partnership. Those shows have become some of the most financially successful events on the company’s calendar. With the Royal Rumble already confirmed for 2026, WrestleMania in 2027 is now positioned as the centerpiece of that ongoing collaboration.

