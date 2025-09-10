MJF Joins Cast Of Holiday Sequel “Violent Night 2”

MJF has added another big project to his plate, landing a role in the upcoming holiday action-comedy sequel “Violent Night 2.” Deadline reports that the former AEW World Champion will join David Harbour, Kristen Bell, Daniela Melchior, Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, and influencer Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor in the Universal Pictures and 87North production. The film, directed by Tommy Wirkola from a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, hits theaters December 4, 2026. MJF’s role is being kept secret for now.

The first “Violent Night,” released in 2022, was a breakout hit that saw Harbour’s Santa Claus fight off mercenaries on Christmas Eve. For MJF, this sequel continues a string of acting credits, following his debut in “The Iron Claw,” a role in Netflix’s “Happy Gilmore 2,” and the upcoming thriller “Stranglehold,” set to premiere in 2025.

Despite his growing Hollywood resume, MJF remains front and center in AEW. According to Fightful Select, his schedule has been relentless. Just one day after marrying on September 5, he appeared at AEW Collision in Philadelphia, then immediately flew to Winnipeg to begin filming “Violent Night 2,” forcing him to miss Dynamite. His travel does not stop there: he is set to bounce between Winnipeg and Philadelphia for tapings, fly to Mexico City for CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary show against Místico on September 19, then head to Toronto the very next day to face Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out before returning to Winnipeg to continue filming.

MJF is balancing marriage, AEW, and Hollywood all at once, making him one of the busiest stars in the industry today.

