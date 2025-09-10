Big Matches And Surprises Announced For WWE NXT Homecoming

WWE NXT will return to its roots next week with a special Homecoming episode live from Full Sail University on Tuesday, September 16. Several big matches and segments have been confirmed for the event, with more surprises expected.

Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer made their return to NXT this week, and they will step into the ring as a trio to take on Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.

Tyler Breeze, who shocked fans with an unexpected appearance on NXT this week, will be back in action when he challenges Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

Carmelo Hayes will reunite with Trick Williams to face DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa after a heated confrontation between the two sides set up the match.

Grayson Waller will also bring his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, to Homecoming with NXT Champion Oba Femi and number one contender Ricky Saints confirmed as his guests.

The card promises more unannounced surprises as NXT celebrates its return to the iconic venue.

Announced for WWE NXT Homecoming on Tuesday, September 16:

Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx

NXT North American Champion Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Oba Femi & Ricky Saints

