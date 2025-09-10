Big Matches And Surprises Announced For WWE NXT Homecoming

WWE NXT will return to its roots next week with a special Homecoming episode live from Full Sail University on Tuesday, September 16. Several big matches and segments have been confirmed for the event, with more surprises expected.
Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer made their return to NXT this week, and they will step into the ring as a trio to take on Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.
Tyler Breeze, who shocked fans with an unexpected appearance on NXT this week, will be back in action when he challenges Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.
Carmelo Hayes will reunite with Trick Williams to face DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa after a heated confrontation between the two sides set up the match.
Grayson Waller will also bring his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, to Homecoming with NXT Champion Oba Femi and number one contender Ricky Saints confirmed as his guests.
The card promises more unannounced surprises as NXT celebrates its return to the iconic venue.
Announced for WWE NXT Homecoming on Tuesday, September 16:
Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx
NXT North American Champion Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze
Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa
The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Oba Femi & Ricky Saints
Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
Leave a Comment ()