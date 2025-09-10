×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Big Matches And Surprises Announced For WWE NXT Homecoming

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 10, 2025
Big Matches And Surprises Announced For WWE NXT Homecoming

WWE NXT will return to its roots next week with a special Homecoming episode live from Full Sail University on Tuesday, September 16. Several big matches and segments have been confirmed for the event, with more surprises expected.

Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer made their return to NXT this week, and they will step into the ring as a trio to take on Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.

Tyler Breeze, who shocked fans with an unexpected appearance on NXT this week, will be back in action when he challenges Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

Carmelo Hayes will reunite with Trick Williams to face DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa after a heated confrontation between the two sides set up the match.

Grayson Waller will also bring his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, to Homecoming with NXT Champion Oba Femi and number one contender Ricky Saints confirmed as his guests.

The card promises more unannounced surprises as NXT celebrates its return to the iconic venue.

Announced for WWE NXT Homecoming on Tuesday, September 16:

  • Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx

  • NXT North American Champion Ethan Page vs. Tyler Breeze

  • Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

  • The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Oba Femi & Ricky Saints

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy