WWE NXT Duo Secures Shot At WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

A major opportunity has opened up for WWE NXT’s The Culling, as Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley are now set to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
On Tuesday night’s NXT, Dame and Paxley fought through a wild three-way elimination match in the main event to earn their shot at champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The duo outlasted Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence, along with Sol Ruca and Zaria.
The first elimination came when Ruca accidentally struck her own partner with a Sol Snatcher, allowing Nyx to score the pin on Zaria. That left Fatal Influence to battle The Culling until Paxley and Dame sealed the deal. A tandem boot-Russian leg sweep followed by Dame’s sit-out tree slam put Henley down for the three count and secured the win.
WWE has yet to reveal when Flair and Bliss will defend their titles against Dame and Paxley, but the new challengers look ready for the spotlight.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
