WWE NXT Duo Secures Shot At WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 10, 2025
A major opportunity has opened up for WWE NXT’s The Culling, as Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley are now set to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

On Tuesday night’s NXT, Dame and Paxley fought through a wild three-way elimination match in the main event to earn their shot at champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The duo outlasted Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence, along with Sol Ruca and Zaria.

The first elimination came when Ruca accidentally struck her own partner with a Sol Snatcher, allowing Nyx to score the pin on Zaria. That left Fatal Influence to battle The Culling until Paxley and Dame sealed the deal. A tandem boot-Russian leg sweep followed by Dame’s sit-out tree slam put Henley down for the three count and secured the win.

WWE has yet to reveal when Flair and Bliss will defend their titles against Dame and Paxley, but the new challengers look ready for the spotlight.

