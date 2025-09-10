Surprises Rock WWE NXT On Road To Homecoming

NXT delivered a night of unexpected moments as the build toward next week’s Homecoming special at Full Sail University took center stage.

One of the biggest shocks of the evening came when former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appeared to stand alongside Trick Williams in his confrontation with DIY. But despite showing up at his side, Hayes made it clear that old wounds had not healed, accusing Williams of “squatting” in his house. The tension quickly escalated with DIY laying down a challenge for a tag team clash at next week’s Homecoming.

Later in the night, Tavion Heights scored a victory over Ethan Page in a flag match, only to be overshadowed by the return of Tyler Breeze. Dressed in his classic gear and accompanied by his trademark theme, Breeze relished the moment by posing for selfies next to a fallen Page before officially inserting himself into the North American title picture. He will get his chance at championship gold next week.

The main event segment saw frustration boil over within Fatal Influence as Jacy Jayne lashed out at Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx following their failed attempt to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. Her rant was interrupted by the surprise arrivals of Stephanie Vaquer, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley, who marched to the ring and dismantled Jayne’s faction, leaving a powerful statement to close out the show.

As if that were not enough, a promotional video teased that even more familiar faces may appear at Homecoming, flashing images of Bobby Roode, William Regal, and Triple H.

