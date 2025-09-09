JBL Slams Ronda Rousey Over “Disrespectful” Alexa Bliss Comments

JBL has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Ronda Rousey’s recent remarks about Alexa Bliss, and he did not hold back.

Rousey recently stated that her WWE feud with Bliss was “f, ing ridiculous,” claiming Bliss was only chosen as her opponent because of her merchandise sales. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL fired back, calling Rousey’s perspective “naive” and “disrespectful,” while also pointing out that she “obviously does not understand business.”

“I think it’s just naive, is what it is, you know, just and like MJF said, it’s just not an understanding of the business,” JBL explained. “She caught lightning in a bottle, and good for her… She obviously doesn’t understand business….Who do you want to fight? You want to find a guy who can’t sell a t-shirt? Are you going to find the number one merch guy, and I don’t give a damn who he is. I don’t care if he’s some guy on the street corner. If he can sell more merch than anybody else, put me in the ring with him, we’ll make money. I guarantee we’ll be better than some guy that you know can wrestle, that nobody cares about. I think it’s just naivety. It is what it is. And no offense to her, it’s just, you come from a business that everything is a meritocracy and you want to just fight the number one, next person in line. And I get that, but that’s the difference between guys like, say, the Paul brothers, or guys like Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather, who are also great fighters. But also great marketers, and that’s why they make so much money.”

JBL also echoed the thoughts of WWE personality Peter Rosenberg, who labeled Rousey’s comments “incredibly disrespectful.” JBL questioned why Rousey would feel the need to take shots at Bliss, who is still active in the business, suggesting it was done simply to “get a few clicks.”

“Yes, I think Pete’s right. I think it is disrespectful. You’re taking, you know, I don’t understand Conrad, why you’ve got this Hall of Fame career, and I get it, and it’s your prerogative to say whatever you want… But I think, why are you embarrassing like Alexa, who’s still making a living, you just bash this person that’s making a living and try to discredit her, because it gets you a few clicks. I don’t appreciate it, you know… That is a professional. And, unfortunately, I guess Ronda had a different thought about the business, I don’t know.”

Fans can hear JBL’s complete comments on the latest episode of the Something to Wrestle With podcast.