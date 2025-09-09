×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose AEW Over Other Promotions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose AEW Over Other Promotions

Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander has set the record straight on why he chose AEW over other promotions earlier this year. The “Walking Weapon” insists his move was never about chasing the biggest paycheck, but about testing himself against AEW’s stacked roster.

Alexander, one of wrestling’s top free agents at the time, made his debut on the April 16 edition of Dynamite and has quickly become a regular on both Dynamite and Collision. Before joining AEW, he built his name in TNA Wrestling, where he went from tag team standout in The North to carrying the company as its world champion.

In a recent interview with Undisputed, Alexander shot down the idea that he simply signed with the highest bidder.

“If you believe what you read online, I just went with the highest bidder,” he said with a laugh. “The truth is that the money, schedule, and things like that didn’t play into my decision as much as looking at the pool of talent I wanted to work with.”

He made it clear that AEW was his first choice, adding, “There’s a specific reason I signed where I did. I chose AEW because I want to be here.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy