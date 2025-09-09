Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose AEW Over Other Promotions

Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander has set the record straight on why he chose AEW over other promotions earlier this year. The “Walking Weapon” insists his move was never about chasing the biggest paycheck, but about testing himself against AEW’s stacked roster.

Alexander, one of wrestling’s top free agents at the time, made his debut on the April 16 edition of Dynamite and has quickly become a regular on both Dynamite and Collision. Before joining AEW, he built his name in TNA Wrestling, where he went from tag team standout in The North to carrying the company as its world champion.

In a recent interview with Undisputed, Alexander shot down the idea that he simply signed with the highest bidder.

“If you believe what you read online, I just went with the highest bidder,” he said with a laugh. “The truth is that the money, schedule, and things like that didn’t play into my decision as much as looking at the pool of talent I wanted to work with.”

He made it clear that AEW was his first choice, adding, “There’s a specific reason I signed where I did. I chose AEW because I want to be here.”

