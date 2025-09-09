×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Confirms Matches And Segments For September 15 Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
WWE Confirms Matches And Segments For September 15 Raw

WWE has revealed what fans can expect when Raw airs with its new start time on Monday, September 15.

The show will feature the final confrontation between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and their Wrestlepalooza opponents, CM Punk and AJ Lee. After agreeing to their mixed tag team showdown for the Premium Live Event, both sides will come face-to-face one last time before the big match.

Also set for the broadcast is the return of John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will appear live in Springfield, Massachusetts as his farewell tour continues to wind down.

In women’s division action, Lyra Valkyria will face Roxanne Perez in singles competition. Perez’s Judgment Day ally Raquel Rodriguez scored a victory over Valkyria this week, and the result appears to be building toward a potential tag rivalry between Valkyria and Bayley against Perez and Rodriguez.

Next week’s Raw will be the first of three weeks experimenting with an earlier 7 p.m. Eastern start time, a change designed to lessen the head-to-head competition with Monday Night Football.

The announced lineup for Raw on September 15 includes:

  • Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch face-to-face with CM Punk & AJ Lee

  • John Cena returns to Raw

  • Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy