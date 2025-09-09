WWE Confirms Matches And Segments For September 15 Raw

WWE has revealed what fans can expect when Raw airs with its new start time on Monday, September 15.

The show will feature the final confrontation between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and their Wrestlepalooza opponents, CM Punk and AJ Lee. After agreeing to their mixed tag team showdown for the Premium Live Event, both sides will come face-to-face one last time before the big match.

Also set for the broadcast is the return of John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will appear live in Springfield, Massachusetts as his farewell tour continues to wind down.

In women’s division action, Lyra Valkyria will face Roxanne Perez in singles competition. Perez’s Judgment Day ally Raquel Rodriguez scored a victory over Valkyria this week, and the result appears to be building toward a potential tag rivalry between Valkyria and Bayley against Perez and Rodriguez.

Next week’s Raw will be the first of three weeks experimenting with an earlier 7 p.m. Eastern start time, a change designed to lessen the head-to-head competition with Monday Night Football.

The announced lineup for Raw on September 15 includes:

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch face-to-face with CM Punk & AJ Lee

John Cena returns to Raw

Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).