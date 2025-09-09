WWE Confirms Matches And Segments For September 15 Raw

WWE has revealed what fans can expect when Raw airs with its new start time on Monday, September 15.
The show will feature the final confrontation between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and their Wrestlepalooza opponents, CM Punk and AJ Lee. After agreeing to their mixed tag team showdown for the Premium Live Event, both sides will come face-to-face one last time before the big match.
Also set for the broadcast is the return of John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will appear live in Springfield, Massachusetts as his farewell tour continues to wind down.
In women’s division action, Lyra Valkyria will face Roxanne Perez in singles competition. Perez’s Judgment Day ally Raquel Rodriguez scored a victory over Valkyria this week, and the result appears to be building toward a potential tag rivalry between Valkyria and Bayley against Perez and Rodriguez.
Next week’s Raw will be the first of three weeks experimenting with an earlier 7 p.m. Eastern start time, a change designed to lessen the head-to-head competition with Monday Night Football.
The announced lineup for Raw on September 15 includes:
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch face-to-face with CM Punk & AJ Lee
John Cena returns to Raw
Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
