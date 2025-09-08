GUNTHER Shares Rare Family Update During WWE Injury Absence

GUNTHER is currently recovering from injury and away from WWE competition. The former longest reigning Intercontinental Champion recently gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life during his time off.
At SummerSlam 2025, GUNTHER defended the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, but the hard hitting battle saw him lose the title after being busted open. WWE later confirmed that he suffered a septal hematoma along with an orbital blowout fracture, leaving him sidelined with no return date set.
While away from the ring, GUNTHER shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring a photo of himself holding his young son’s hand while on vacation. The Austrian star married former WWE wrestler Jinny in 2022, and the two welcomed their son in December 2023.
Alongside the photo, GUNTHER kept his message short and simple with the caption, “Recharge!”
