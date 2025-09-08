×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ted DiBiase Reveals Painful Fall At Airport Left Him With A Black Eye

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 08, 2025
Ted DiBiase Reveals Painful Fall At Airport Left Him With A Black Eye

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently shared that he suffered a nasty fall while at the airport, leaving him with some bruising and a black eye.

Best known to fans as the Million Dollar Man, DiBiase is one of the most recognizable figures in wrestling history. The 71 year old began his career in 1974, working for promotions such as NWA Tri State, NWA Western States, All Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, and WWF, where he enjoyed an iconic run. Although he once held the WWF Heavyweight Championship, the reign is not officially recognized. Even in recent years, DiBiase has continued to appear sporadically, including an appearance on the 30th anniversary of WWE Raw in 2024.

On his podcast, Everybody’s Got A Pod, DiBiase recounted how the accident happened when children were running near him at the airport. One child stumbled directly in his path, forcing him to fall forward and take what he humorously described as a “face bump.”

“There were some kids there, and they were playing around, and they were just kids being kids. One of them, like, fell right in front of me, and I had no choice. I was hustling… I did a face bump. I mean, I went down. I went down hard, buddy. I had a, I don’t know if you can see it, a black eye. The rest of it is, it was, it’s my right side.”

DiBiase also mentioned that the fall reminded him of when he once broke a rib, though this time he was left only with heavy bruising.

“I have had a broken rib before. And if you have a broken rib, you can’t breathe. And even now, even though there’s nothing broken, I’ve got a really good bruise, but it’s so sore. You talk about the embarrassment, right?” he joked. “The Million Dollar Man, you know, takes a big bump in the Atlanta airport.”

WNS wishes Ted DiBase all the best in his recovery.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy