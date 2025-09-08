Ted DiBiase Reveals Painful Fall At Airport Left Him With A Black Eye

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently shared that he suffered a nasty fall while at the airport, leaving him with some bruising and a black eye.

Best known to fans as the Million Dollar Man, DiBiase is one of the most recognizable figures in wrestling history. The 71 year old began his career in 1974, working for promotions such as NWA Tri State, NWA Western States, All Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, and WWF, where he enjoyed an iconic run. Although he once held the WWF Heavyweight Championship, the reign is not officially recognized. Even in recent years, DiBiase has continued to appear sporadically, including an appearance on the 30th anniversary of WWE Raw in 2024.

On his podcast, Everybody’s Got A Pod, DiBiase recounted how the accident happened when children were running near him at the airport. One child stumbled directly in his path, forcing him to fall forward and take what he humorously described as a “face bump.”

“There were some kids there, and they were playing around, and they were just kids being kids. One of them, like, fell right in front of me, and I had no choice. I was hustling… I did a face bump. I mean, I went down. I went down hard, buddy. I had a, I don’t know if you can see it, a black eye. The rest of it is, it was, it’s my right side.”

DiBiase also mentioned that the fall reminded him of when he once broke a rib, though this time he was left only with heavy bruising.

“I have had a broken rib before. And if you have a broken rib, you can’t breathe. And even now, even though there’s nothing broken, I’ve got a really good bruise, but it’s so sore. You talk about the embarrassment, right?” he joked. “The Million Dollar Man, you know, takes a big bump in the Atlanta airport.”

WNS wishes Ted DiBase all the best in his recovery.

