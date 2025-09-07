Ken Anderson Reveals What Is Next After Shocking TNA Wrestling Return

Ken Anderson, remembered by WWE fans as Mr. Kennedy, shocked the wrestling world with his surprise return to TNA at the recent television tapings in Minneapolis. The former TNA World Champion, who once had a long tenure with the company, received a big reaction, leaving many fans curious about what the future might hold for the outspoken Green Bay native.

On his Mic Check podcast, Anderson addressed speculation about his status with the promotion and quickly set expectations.

“I can’t say anything other than, as far as I’m concerned, and as far as anyone is concerned, it was a one-off. It was an opportunity,” Anderson said.

This appearance was Anderson’s first in TNA since 2016, and it came about thanks to some familiar faces. He explained that Frankie Kazarian helped facilitate the return while longtime friends Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy, and Tommy Dreamer also vouched for him.

“Friends of mine like Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, and Tommy Dreamer put in a word and said, ‘Hey, we’re in Ken’s town, maybe we should do something with him,’” Anderson recalled.

He also revealed that Ross Forman, who handles TNA meet and greets, had reached out weeks earlier, and that Matt and Jeff Hardy had even hosted a seminar at his wrestling academy before the tapings. From Kazarian pitching the idea to his actual return, everything came together in just over a week.

Although Anderson made it clear that his return was not the start of a new run, his cameo appearance proved once again that wrestling is full of surprises. Even if it was a one-night-only deal, fans will no doubt keep wondering if the former WWE United States Champion might have another chapter left in TNA.