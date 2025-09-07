×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ken Anderson Reveals What Is Next After Shocking TNA Wrestling Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 07, 2025
Ken Anderson Reveals What Is Next After Shocking TNA Wrestling Return

Ken Anderson, remembered by WWE fans as Mr. Kennedy, shocked the wrestling world with his surprise return to TNA at the recent television tapings in Minneapolis. The former TNA World Champion, who once had a long tenure with the company, received a big reaction, leaving many fans curious about what the future might hold for the outspoken Green Bay native.

On his Mic Check podcast, Anderson addressed speculation about his status with the promotion and quickly set expectations.

“I can’t say anything other than, as far as I’m concerned, and as far as anyone is concerned, it was a one-off. It was an opportunity,” Anderson said.

This appearance was Anderson’s first in TNA since 2016, and it came about thanks to some familiar faces. He explained that Frankie Kazarian helped facilitate the return while longtime friends Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy, and Tommy Dreamer also vouched for him.

“Friends of mine like Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, and Tommy Dreamer put in a word and said, ‘Hey, we’re in Ken’s town, maybe we should do something with him,’” Anderson recalled.

He also revealed that Ross Forman, who handles TNA meet and greets, had reached out weeks earlier, and that Matt and Jeff Hardy had even hosted a seminar at his wrestling academy before the tapings. From Kazarian pitching the idea to his actual return, everything came together in just over a week.

Although Anderson made it clear that his return was not the start of a new run, his cameo appearance proved once again that wrestling is full of surprises. Even if it was a one-night-only deal, fans will no doubt keep wondering if the former WWE United States Champion might have another chapter left in TNA.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 7th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy