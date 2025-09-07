×
Stephanie McMahon: “It Can Be Hard To Stick Something Up Someone’s Ass”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 07, 2025
Stephanie McMahon: “It Can Be Hard To Stick Something Up Someone’s Ass”

While speaking on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, Roman Reigns gave some insight into his approach when portraying his WWE character.

“I don’t like low-hanging fruit. I feel a little more sophisticated than that. I feel like my communication can be a little more intellectual. I don’t know, I’m from Georgia Tech. I should be able to, like, you know, put some stuff together that isn’t necessarily the stuff you’d hear on the corner, you know what I mean? So I just always, and your dad was that way too, the way he wrote and the way he thought about writing and being a little more sophisticated and things of that matter. So I don’t know, that was just a challenge of mine that I’ve always taken. Being in a PG product and, you know, no disrespect to anybody, chugging a beer, flipping birds, ‘shove this up your ass, that up your ass’ , you know, that’s not that hard. You know what I mean?”

Stephanie quickly added some humor, replying, “It can be hard to stick something up someone’s ass. Not that I know from experience!”

