WWE AAA Worlds Collide Final Card Revealed For September 12

WWE has confirmed the full lineup for the upcoming WWE AAA Worlds Collide event taking place on Friday, September 12 in Las Vegas. The special show, held in partnership with AAA, will air live on WWE’s YouTube channel at 10 p.m. Eastern.
The main event will see AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo put his title on the line against Dominik Mysterio in a high-profile clash.
Several new matches have also been added to the card. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will challenge Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Natalya will face AAA legend Faby Apache in a singles bout, with the winner earning a shot at Flammer’s Reina de Reinas Championship.
A mixed tag team match has been confirmed featuring Finn Balor teaming with Roxanne Perez against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. is set to defend the AAA Latin American Championship in a four-way against WWE’s Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Ethan Page.
Also announced is an eight-man lucha showcase, with La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Octagon Jr., and Nino Hamburguesa taking on Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro.
Final card for WWE AAA Worlds Collide, Friday, September 12:
AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio
AAA World Tag Team Championship: Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
Reina de Reinas Championship number one contender’s match: Natalya vs. Faby Apache
Mixed tag: Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez vs. Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice
AAA Latin American Championship four-way: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ethan Page
Lucha Showcase: La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Octagon Jr. & Nino Hamburguesa vs. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado & Mini Abismo Negro
