AJ Lee Officially Signs WWE Contract After SmackDown Return

AJ Lee has returned to WWE as an official member of the roster.

A pivotal figure during the Women’s Revolution, Lee stepped away from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 31 in 2015, citing accumulated injuries and the fact she had achieved her personal goals as the reasons for her retirement.

For years, fans have called for the former Divas Champion to make a comeback, and their hopes were finally realized on Friday’s SmackDown in Chicago. The crowd erupted when the veteran made her way back into the spotlight, marking a moment many had been waiting nearly a decade to see.

To cement the occasion, Triple H shared a backstage video after the show ended. The footage featured AJ Lee officially putting pen to paper on a new WWE contract before stepping out in front of the Chicago fans.