×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Lee Officially Signs WWE Contract After SmackDown Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 06, 2025
AJ Lee Officially Signs WWE Contract After SmackDown Return

AJ Lee has returned to WWE as an official member of the roster.

A pivotal figure during the Women’s Revolution, Lee stepped away from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 31 in 2015, citing accumulated injuries and the fact she had achieved her personal goals as the reasons for her retirement.

For years, fans have called for the former Divas Champion to make a comeback, and their hopes were finally realized on Friday’s SmackDown in Chicago. The crowd erupted when the veteran made her way back into the spotlight, marking a moment many had been waiting nearly a decade to see.

To cement the occasion, Triple H shared a backstage video after the show ended. The footage featured AJ Lee officially putting pen to paper on a new WWE contract before stepping out in front of the Chicago fans.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy