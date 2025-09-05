×
Update On AJ Styles WWE Contract Amid Retirement Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
AJ Styles has once again sparked speculation about his future after a cryptic social media post, but there has now been a fresh update on his WWE contract status.

While it was previously believed that Styles’ deal with WWE was due to run out at the end of 2025, reports earlier this Summer indicated that he had agreed to a one year extension that would carry him into 2026.

That agreement, however, is not as lengthy as some fans expected. According to Fightful Select, the extension that Styles signed earlier this year is set to expire in February, just after the Royal Rumble and before WrestleMania 42.

The timing has fueled speculation following Styles’ Instagram post earlier today, which showed an hourglass with his logo inside. The post quickly circulated across social media, leaving many wondering if The Phenomenal One is nearing retirement.

Styles has previously stated that his last WWE contract would mark the end of his professional wrestling career, making the situation even more intriguing as his current deal winds down.

We will keep you updated with any further developments regarding AJ Styles and his WWE future.

