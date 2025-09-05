×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brock Lesnar Was A Free Agent Before His SummerSlam WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
Brock Lesnar Was A Free Agent Before His SummerSlam WWE Return

Brock Lesnar’s status during his lengthy WWE absence has come to light thanks to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The update revealed that Lesnar was a free agent for several months before his surprise comeback at SummerSlam 2025.

Dave Meltzer noted that Lesnar was still being paid under his previous WWE contract even after the company stopped booking him on television. Once that deal ran out, however, he was no longer tied to the promotion and remained a free agent until he agreed to a fresh contract earlier this summer.

“A correction regarding Brock Lesnar. Lesnar actually just signed a new contract to return,” Meltzer reported. “He was getting paid on his prior contract long after they stopped using him, but that deal did expire and he actually was a free agent for months until the new deal was signed.”

The report also explained why WWE was unable to extend or freeze his earlier agreement, a step they often take with injured talent. Because Lesnar’s hiatus was not related to injury, and instead connected to the company distancing itself from him due to the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE did not have the grounds to keep him locked into his deal.

Lesnar finally resurfaced at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025, attacking John Cena after the main event and immediately reigniting their long-running rivalry. WWE’s legal team had cleared the path for his return weeks earlier, but the news was closely guarded until his shocking appearance.

The former world champion’s new agreement is believed to be a short-term, part-time deal similar to his past contracts. His first match back is expected to take place at the inaugural WrestlePalooza premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis, where he is slated to face Cena one-on-one. Lesnar is also rumored to be in Chicago for tonight’s episode of SmackDown to build further anticipation for the clash.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA iMPACT

September 5, 2025 at

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Hashtag: #impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

September 5, 2025 at

Rosemont, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy