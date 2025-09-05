Brock Lesnar Was A Free Agent Before His SummerSlam WWE Return

Brock Lesnar’s status during his lengthy WWE absence has come to light thanks to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The update revealed that Lesnar was a free agent for several months before his surprise comeback at SummerSlam 2025.

Dave Meltzer noted that Lesnar was still being paid under his previous WWE contract even after the company stopped booking him on television. Once that deal ran out, however, he was no longer tied to the promotion and remained a free agent until he agreed to a fresh contract earlier this summer.

“A correction regarding Brock Lesnar. Lesnar actually just signed a new contract to return,” Meltzer reported. “He was getting paid on his prior contract long after they stopped using him, but that deal did expire and he actually was a free agent for months until the new deal was signed.”

The report also explained why WWE was unable to extend or freeze his earlier agreement, a step they often take with injured talent. Because Lesnar’s hiatus was not related to injury, and instead connected to the company distancing itself from him due to the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE did not have the grounds to keep him locked into his deal.

Lesnar finally resurfaced at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025, attacking John Cena after the main event and immediately reigniting their long-running rivalry. WWE’s legal team had cleared the path for his return weeks earlier, but the news was closely guarded until his shocking appearance.

The former world champion’s new agreement is believed to be a short-term, part-time deal similar to his past contracts. His first match back is expected to take place at the inaugural WrestlePalooza premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis, where he is slated to face Cena one-on-one. Lesnar is also rumored to be in Chicago for tonight’s episode of SmackDown to build further anticipation for the clash.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).