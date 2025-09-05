×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Xavier Woods Says His Neck Injury Worsened On Raw, Calls Out Adam Pearce

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 05, 2025
Xavier Woods Says His Neck Injury Worsened On Raw, Calls Out Adam Pearce

Xavier Woods is making his voice heard about what he feels is unfair treatment in WWE.

The New Day member, who is currently appearing on television in a neck brace due to a storyline injury, shared an update on his condition and frustrations with management during an appearance on the Battleground podcast. Speaking on his birthday, Woods revealed that his neck has taken a turn for the worse after his most recent match on Raw and pointed the finger at General Manager Adam Pearce.

“My neck is feeling terrible,” Woods admitted. “I don’t know if you watched Raw this past Monday night, but I was forced to wrestle even though my neck is injured. I had to take my neck brace off during the commercial break because the referee was accosting me about wearing it, as it was an illegal tool.”

Woods then recalled the moment things got worse inside the ring. “Penta jumped off of Ivar’s back and somehow attached his body to mine into an incredible Mexican destroyer that has only injured my neck even more,” he said. “So now I don’t know where we even are in the recovery process.”

For Woods, the biggest issue comes from what he feels is inconsistent decision making by Pearce. “Adam Pearce refuses, he absolutely refuses to ban this maneuver,” Woods said. “But he bans it when it happens to Cody. He bans it, it gets banned when it happens to Randy. But oh, but not me, not the 21-year vet, not the 15-year company guy, not the guy who delivers every single time.”

The former tag team champion added that he believes this is part of a larger pattern of being overlooked. “I wonder why? Oh, because he does not want to give us a rematch for the Tag Team Championships. Does not want to give me a match for the IC title. I should have been IC champ years ago.”

Click below to watch the full interview.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA iMPACT

September 5, 2025 at

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Hashtag: #impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

September 5, 2025 at

Rosemont, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy