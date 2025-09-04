Former EVOLVE Wrestler Jaka In Critical Condition After Heart Attack

Former EVOLVE standout Jaka, whose real name is Jonathan Echevarria, is fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack.

His family revealed on Thursday that he is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover medical expenses and future costs related to his recovery, and it has already brought in more than $13,000 within hours of going live.

“He is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and remains in critical condition. Our family is holding tightly to faith, praying for his complete healing and full restoration,” Jaka’s sister Annette shared. “Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes, a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

AEW President Tony Khan contributed a $5,000 donation to the fundraiser. Jaka, beyond his independent wrestling career, made an appearance for AEW on Dark: Elevation in 2021 and wrestled at WWE WrestleMania Axxess in 2018.

A decorated performer, Jaka twice captured the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship alongside Chris Dickinson. The two also shared time in the groups Catch Point and Team Pazuzu.

Wrestler Anthony Henry encouraged support for Jaka, writing, “If you are able, please donate to my friend Jaka. I’ve battled this dude so many times and know how tough he is. He will make it through, but this is a horrible time he is going through, and any help is appreciated.”