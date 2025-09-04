×
John Cena Set For Emotional Final SmackDown Appearance In Chicago

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
John Cena Set For Emotional Final SmackDown Appearance In Chicago

John Cena is set for what could be his final appearance in Chicago as an active wrestler during this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. A new report suggests the moment may carry even greater weight for the 16-time world champion.

According to WrestleVotes, many within WWE believe Cena’s upcoming appearance at the Allstate Arena will mark his last on the blue brand. If that proves to be the case, it would complete a full circle moment for Cena, who debuted on SmackDown at the very same venue more than two decades ago.

That debut took place on June 25, 2002, when a young Cena answered Kurt Angle’s open challenge. While Angle picked up the victory in under six minutes, the match became one of the most memorable debuts in WWE history and is still referenced often when looking back at Cena’s career.

Throughout his time in WWE, Cena has stepped into the ring at the Allstate Arena 28 times, with his most recent match there coming on the Christmas night edition of Raw in 2017 when he faced Elias.

At 48 years old, Cena has just eight appearances remaining before he officially closes the book on his in-ring career, two of which are still unannounced. His confirmed schedule includes:

  • Friday, September 5: WWE SmackDown (Chicago, Illinois)

  • Monday, September 15: WWE Raw (Lowell, Massachusetts)

  • Saturday, September 20: WWE Wrestlepalooza (Indianapolis, Indiana)

  • Saturday, October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

  • Saturday, November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

  • Saturday, December 13: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (retirement match/final appearance)

  • TBD

  • TBD

