Mick Foley Reveals His Wild “Son Of Abyss” Character Pitch

Mick Foley has always been known for his creativity when it comes to characters, but one of his wildest ideas never made it to television.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with The David Difference and was asked which persona he would use if he was debuting in today’s wrestling landscape, or if he had any unrevealed concepts that never came to life.

Foley first explained that of his three most iconic characters, he would stick with the one that best reflected his real personality:

“I’ll give you a two-part answer. I think Cactus Jack, I’m really grateful for Mankind, but if you only have one shot, I think you go with what is most legit and most true, and that was Cactus Jack, just as an extension of my personality.”

While fans know him as Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack, Foley then opened up about a bizarre pitch he once made during his TNA run. The idea would have seen him revealed as none other than the “Son of Abyss.”

“The one character that got away from me, oh man. This was money. You can almost…the smell of money is still around. This was at a time when Hulk Hogan came into Impact Wrestling, and he took Abyss under his wing.

I wanted Hulk to have a man-to-man talk with Abyss and tell him that the way he had of expressing his love 18 years earlier had actually, resulted in a child who would be revealed to be the Son of Abyss. That’s me. Son of Abyss. I just imagined it like Abyss and a secret partner working against two of Eric Bischoff’s guys.

I would be the secret partner, come down in the Abyss mask. I just imagined Eric Bischoff in the middle of the ring going, ‘Son of Abyss, Son of Abyss.’ That’s where I have to say with all due respect to Austin 3:16, Steve, you’re darn lucky the Son of Abyss shirts never hit the market.”

Though the concept never made it past the idea stage, Foley clearly still takes pride in how over-the-top it could have been. Fans can only imagine what kind of reaction the “Son of Abyss” would have generated if it ever saw the light of day.