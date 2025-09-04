Taz’s Hardcore Hall Of Fame Induction Not Shown On AEW Dynamite Per His Request

Taz’s Hardcore Hall of Fame induction at the 2300 Arena on Wednesday did not air during AEW Dynamite, as per his personal request.

In an eight-minute live video shared by Tony Khan, both he and Taz explained the decision. Taz preferred that no ceremony take up time on Dynamite, stressing that the focus should remain on the current AEW roster. Khan noted that he would have liked to air the tribute in full but respected Taz’s wishes. During their conversation, they also spoke about the card for the show and even joked about the sitcom Seinfeld.

Although the full ceremony was not broadcast, Dynamite viewers did see a shot of Taz’s banner inside the 2300 Arena, the former home of ECW. Taz acknowledged the moment on commentary, calling it “humbling,” and expressed gratitude toward Khan, the fans, and particularly those in Philadelphia who made the occasion meaningful.

The actual induction ceremony, which took place before Dynamite went on the air, has not yet been released on social media or YouTube. Taz was initially surprised with the honor during the start of AEW’s multi-week residency at the historic venue. Khan later revealed that Taz had requested the ceremony be pushed to this week so more of his family could attend.