Matt Riddle Calls CM Punk “Fake” And “A Creep”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
Matt Riddle has once again taken aim at CM Punk, keeping his criticism alive with fresh remarks during a recent interview.

Speaking with TMZ on Wednesday, Riddle was defending himself from claims that he skipped out on a charity wrestling event when he suddenly turned the conversation toward Punk. Riddle reiterated his stance that Punk has a bad reputation backstage, recalling that he had previously been told Punk was “a b*tch to work with.”

Despite claiming he holds “no ill will” toward Punk, Riddle doubled down with more biting comments. “I bet he’s a nice enough guy if you agree with him, but I don’t. I think he’s fake and I think he’s a creep,” he said.

The MLW Champion then added that he felt Punk was “just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much,” before making a controversial remark involving Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, and her past, while admitting he had engaged in similar activities himself years ago.

Riddle, who signed with WWE in 2018 and remained until his release in September 2023, never actually shared a locker room with Punk. Punk returned to WWE just two months later, in November 2023, narrowly missing the chance for any direct interaction.

