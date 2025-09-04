×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Riho Returns To AEW And Targets Mercedes Mone At All Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 04, 2025
Riho Returns To AEW And Targets Mercedes Mone At All Out

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho made a shocking return on Wednesday’s Dynamite and immediately set her sights on new gold.

After the opening match, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Alex Windsor continued brawling beyond the bell. Mone had Windsor hooked for the Mone Maker when Riho’s entrance music hit. The former champion stormed the ring, connecting with a double stomp from the top rope onto Mone. She followed with a dropkick to a seated Mone, sending her crashing out of the ring before turning her focus directly to the TBS Championship.

AEW later confirmed that Riho will officially challenge Mone for the title at All Out later this month in Toronto. The pay-per-view will mark the first ever singles match between the two.

This was Riho’s first AEW appearance since July 2024, when she fractured her arm during a Collision match against Lady Frost. The setback kept her completely out of action until this week. Riho has faced similar struggles before, including a broken collarbone in 2022 and a lengthy absence in 2024 due to visa complications.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy