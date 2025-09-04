Riho Returns To AEW And Targets Mercedes Mone At All Out

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho made a shocking return on Wednesday’s Dynamite and immediately set her sights on new gold.

After the opening match, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Alex Windsor continued brawling beyond the bell. Mone had Windsor hooked for the Mone Maker when Riho’s entrance music hit. The former champion stormed the ring, connecting with a double stomp from the top rope onto Mone. She followed with a dropkick to a seated Mone, sending her crashing out of the ring before turning her focus directly to the TBS Championship.

AEW later confirmed that Riho will officially challenge Mone for the title at All Out later this month in Toronto. The pay-per-view will mark the first ever singles match between the two.

This was Riho’s first AEW appearance since July 2024, when she fractured her arm during a Collision match against Lady Frost. The setback kept her completely out of action until this week. Riho has faced similar struggles before, including a broken collarbone in 2022 and a lengthy absence in 2024 due to visa complications.

RIHO IS BACK!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2GvM23mfyh , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).