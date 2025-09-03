Cody Rhodes Pitched Brother Love Return With Classic Winged Eagle Title

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared an interesting story about a creative pitch he made involving one of WWE’s most memorable characters from the 1990s.

During Saturday Night’s Main Event last December, Rhodes made his way to the ring for his championship defense against Kevin Owens carrying the classic Winged Eagle WWE Championship belt. That belt remained on WWE programming through the Royal Rumble in February, where Rhodes and Owens competed in a Ladder Match with both titles suspended above the ring.

While speaking with Bruce Prichard on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes revealed that he wanted Prichard to reprise his old Brother Love persona for the occasion.

“I knew Brother Love wasn’t coming back when I asked you to be Brother Love to present me with the Winged Eagle Title. I wanted it.

“I think I said as if it was a joke, and you’re like, ‘Haha, no’. I wanted Brother Love in the ring going into Saturday Night’s Main Event with the Winged Eagle Title.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).