WWE SmackDown Sees Lowest Viewership Since Move To USA Network

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
WWE SmackDown Sees Lowest Viewership Since Move To USA Network

Friday’s Clash in Paris go-home edition of WWE SmackDown saw a noticeable dip in viewership on USA Network. The episode averaged 1.147 million viewers, marking an 8.8 percent drop from the previous week. This stands as the lowest audience number since the move to USA and the smallest total for SmackDown overall since November 24, 2023, when the program aired on FS1 due to college football coverage.

The episode, which was taped earlier in the day in France and streamed live overseas on Netflix before its U.S. broadcast, posted a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. That figure is down 20 percent from the prior week and represents the lowest rating the show has ever drawn on USA, tying the all-time low set during the November 2023 FS1 broadcast.

On the night, SmackDown finished third overall in the 18-49 demo charts and second on cable. It trailed behind two college football games, including the top-rated matchup on ESPN, which delivered 3.483 million viewers and a 0.89 demo rating. Fox’s coverage of another game came in second with 2.832 million viewers and a 0.64 demo rating.

Compared to the same week last year, when SmackDown was still airing on Fox, viewership was down 44.2 percent and the 18-49 demo rating declined 47.2 percent.

