Updated: Matt Riddle Reportedly No-Shows UK Charity Wrestling Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 03, 2025
Updated: Matt Riddle Reportedly No-Shows UK Charity Wrestling Event

Former WWE star Matt Riddle is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons after reportedly no-showing a charity wrestling event in the United Kingdom.

According to Cultaholic, Riddle was booked for Global Wrestling Kingdom’s “A New Kingdom Rises” in Barnsley, England, on August 31, but never made the trip. The event was raising money for survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans, and Riddle was advertised to face Simon Miller in a featured match. Instead, Scottish star Grado stepped in as his replacement, leaving the promotion scrambling and fans disappointed.

The report notes that Riddle raised complaints about his flights, calling them “cheap,” and also claimed he had accepted another booking but would still appear in Barnsley. After that, he allegedly stopped replying to the promotion’s messages. On top of that, he has not returned the deposit paid for his booking.

Riddle has not publicly addressed the situation. His time in WWE was already marked by controversy, including high-profile incidents such as a reported airport altercation with police.



UPDATE:

Matt Riddle Denies UK No-Show Allegations, Blames Wrestling Promotion

Former WWE star Matt Riddle defends himself against no-show allegations for a charity event, blaming poor travel arrangements by Global Wrestling Kingdom and disputing claims about the event's nature.

, Ben Kerin Sep 03, 2025 01:52PM

