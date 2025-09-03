Matt Riddle Denies UK No-Show Allegations, Blames Wrestling Promotion

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has fired back at allegations that he no-showed a charity wrestling event in the United Kingdom, shifting the blame onto the promotion that booked him. In a video uploaded to his social media, Riddle accused Global Wrestling Kingdom of making poor travel arrangements and misrepresenting the event, sparking a heated dispute over who is at fault.

The issue gained traction earlier this week when Cultaholic reported that Riddle had missed his scheduled main event bout against Simon Miller at GWK’s “A New Kingdom Rises” on Sunday, August 31. The report stated that Riddle never traveled to the UK, failed to appear for the show, and had yet to return his deposit. The event, which was billed as supporting survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans, went ahead without him, with Grado stepping in as a replacement.

In his response, Riddle pushed back on the narrative, insisting he had been upfront with the promotion. He claimed GWK booked him for a flight two days before the event with no extra appearances or commitments arranged, leaving him unwilling to sit in a London hotel room at his own expense. “GWK, the reason I didn’t go is because you booked me a flight for Thursday for a show that was happening Sunday and you said you were booking me meet and greets, other matches and appearances. You did none of that. I had nothing scheduled and I was going to sit in a hotel room for two days in London. I told you multiple times I can’t do that or wouldn’t do that,” Riddle explained.

Riddle said that instead of traveling to the UK early, he lined up other bookings in the United States, wrestling for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling in Florida on the same day as the GWK event. “And I got work for Friday and Saturday and Thursday. I work Thursday, Friday, Saturday and I told you I’d fly to London Saturday evening. You said you pay for it. I go, no, you pay for it, take it out of my pay, whatever. You guys refused so I flew to Miami and wrestled there,” he stated.

He also disputed claims that he has not returned his deposit and that the event was entirely for charity. “I never said I wouldn’t pay you guys back, that’s a lie. Also, this show wasn’t a charity event, that’s a lie. That was a last second change,” Riddle said. He then criticized the flight that was arranged for him, adding, “You also booked me the worst flight in history, bro. Middle seat, no meal, no checked bag. GWK, this is probably your last run.”