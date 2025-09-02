AEW Ends Chicago Tradition With Holiday Week Dynamite Shift

All Elite Wrestling is shaking things up this fall with a change to one of its annual traditions. For the first time since the company’s launch in 2019, the Thanksgiving eve edition of AEW Dynamite will not be staged in the Chicago area. Instead, this year’s holiday broadcast will be coming from Nashville, Tennessee.

The switch is a major shift, as Chicago had become the unofficial home of the pre-Thanksgiving Dynamite, with fans in the city embracing the show as part of their holiday week festivities. The only exception was 2020, when the pandemic altered AEW’s touring schedule.

On Wednesday, November 26, Dynamite will air live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, a brand-new venue that opened earlier this year and holds 4,500 fans. AEW will also tape a Thanksgiving-themed edition of AEW Collision that night, though details on its airing are still to be announced.

The promotional artwork for the event highlights Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Tag Team Champions Bandido & Brody King, and Kris Statlander, signaling some of the top names expected to appear.

Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale Monday, September 8, with a presale beginning September 5. AEW also revealed that the go-home Dynamite before Full Gear will take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston on November 19.

Both the Dynamite and Collision episodes in Nashville will showcase the fallout from AEW Full Gear, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, in New Jersey.