AEW Ends Chicago Tradition With Holiday Week Dynamite Shift

All Elite Wrestling is shaking things up this fall with a change to one of its annual traditions. For the first time since the company’s launch in 2019, the Thanksgiving eve edition of AEW Dynamite will not be staged in the Chicago area. Instead, this year’s holiday broadcast will be coming from Nashville, Tennessee.
The switch is a major shift, as Chicago had become the unofficial home of the pre-Thanksgiving Dynamite, with fans in the city embracing the show as part of their holiday week festivities. The only exception was 2020, when the pandemic altered AEW’s touring schedule.
On Wednesday, November 26, Dynamite will air live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, a brand-new venue that opened earlier this year and holds 4,500 fans. AEW will also tape a Thanksgiving-themed edition of AEW Collision that night, though details on its airing are still to be announced.
The promotional artwork for the event highlights Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Tag Team Champions Bandido & Brody King, and Kris Statlander, signaling some of the top names expected to appear.
Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale Monday, September 8, with a presale beginning September 5. AEW also revealed that the go-home Dynamite before Full Gear will take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston on November 19.
Both the Dynamite and Collision episodes in Nashville will showcase the fallout from AEW Full Gear, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, in New Jersey.
AEW FINALLY BREAKING THANKSGIVING TRADITION. 🦃, Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) September 2, 2025
For the first time ever, Thanksgiving Eve episodes of Dynamite/Collision will NOT be held in Chicago.
AEW is instead heading to Nashville, TN on Wednesday, November 26 for double TV tapings post-Full Gear PPV. pic.twitter.com/91qjwrEFYP
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 2nd 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 3rd 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 4th 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 5th 2025
Rosemont, Illinois
Sep. 5th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 6th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
