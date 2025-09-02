Kurt Angle Dismisses Idea of Final Match with John Cena

Kurt Angle would cherish the opportunity to face John Cena before his retirement, but he acknowledges it's not feasible. Angle played a crucial role in Cena’s rise in WWE, being his first opponent on WWE TV.
In an appearance on Ken Anderson’s Mic Check, Angle stated, “I wish I could, man. I can’t. But that would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible.”
He elaborated on his situation, saying, “I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do.” Angle officially retired at WrestleMania 35, following a match against Baron Corbin.
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 2nd 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 3rd 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 4th 2025
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 5th 2025
Rosemont, Illinois
Sep. 5th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 6th 2025
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()