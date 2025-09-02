Kurt Angle Dismisses Idea of Final Match with John Cena

Kurt Angle would cherish the opportunity to face John Cena before his retirement, but he acknowledges it's not feasible. Angle played a crucial role in Cena’s rise in WWE, being his first opponent on WWE TV.

In an appearance on Ken Anderson’s Mic Check, Angle stated, “I wish I could, man. I can’t. But that would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible.”

He elaborated on his situation, saying, “I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do.” Angle officially retired at WrestleMania 35, following a match against Baron Corbin.