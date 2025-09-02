×
Kurt Angle Dismisses Idea of Final Match with John Cena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 02, 2025
Kurt Angle would cherish the opportunity to face John Cena before his retirement, but he acknowledges it's not feasible. Angle played a crucial role in Cena’s rise in WWE, being his first opponent on WWE TV.

In an appearance on Ken Anderson’s Mic Check, Angle stated, “I wish I could, man. I can’t. But that would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible.”

He elaborated on his situation, saying, “I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do.” Angle officially retired at WrestleMania 35, following a match against Baron Corbin.

