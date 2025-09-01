WWE Provides Injury Update On Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future following events at WWE Clash in Paris.

During Monday’s episode of Raw, Michael Cole delivered a medical storyline update, noting that Reigns sustained “multiple fractured ribs at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.” Cole went on to state, “The OTC Roman Reigns is out indefinitely.”

Cole also addressed Paul Heyman’s condition after being attacked by Reigns in Paris. Heyman is said to have suffered a “larynx contusion” after being choked out by the Tribal Chief.

This development was part of an angle designed to explain Reigns’ absence, as he begins filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie in Australia. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained the expected timeline for Reigns’ hiatus.

“It was a way to write him out for the next, roughly, month, four weeks,” Meltzer said.

Reigns has been cast as Akuma in the Street Fighter project, while Cody Rhodes is believed to be portraying Guile and has already started filming his scenes.

