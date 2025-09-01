×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Provides Injury Update On Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 01, 2025
WWE Provides Injury Update On Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future following events at WWE Clash in Paris.

During Monday’s episode of Raw, Michael Cole delivered a medical storyline update, noting that Reigns sustained “multiple fractured ribs at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.” Cole went on to state, “The OTC Roman Reigns is out indefinitely.”

Cole also addressed Paul Heyman’s condition after being attacked by Reigns in Paris. Heyman is said to have suffered a “larynx contusion” after being choked out by the Tribal Chief.

This development was part of an angle designed to explain Reigns’ absence, as he begins filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie in Australia. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained the expected timeline for Reigns’ hiatus.

“It was a way to write him out for the next, roughly, month, four weeks,” Meltzer said.

Reigns has been cast as Akuma in the Street Fighter project, while Cody Rhodes is believed to be portraying Guile and has already started filming his scenes.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy