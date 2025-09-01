Rampage Jackson Addresses Raja Jackson’s Role In KnokX Pro Incident

Rampage Jackson has released a lengthy statement addressing his son Raja Jackson’s involvement in the violent incident at a KnokX Pro event that left wrestler Syko Stu seriously injured.

In a message posted to Instagram on Monday, Jackson said his family has received threats and criticized what he described as misinformation surrounding the situation.

“This has gone too far, I’m sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait! Yes my son took things too far, and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if psycho Stu wasn’t drunk and wouldn’t have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live streaming on his own stream then Knox wouldn’t have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his ‘get back’ in the ring! If my son would’ve just went to the police when the beer can incident happened then the whole event could’ve gotten shut down and he could’ve sued! But no my son is not as smart as I’d liked for him to be! Now my family and i are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted so content creators can get paid from viewers!”

Jackson went on to claim that Raja’s involvement was part of a storyline, though he admitted his son took things beyond what was planned.

“People actually think my son just snuck in a ring in front of a live audience and picked psycho Stu up without permission to be there! Get smart people! It was staged! But Raja took it too far! He only shook his hand and accepted psycho Stu’s drunken apology because they said he could get in the storyline! He was told he could ‘f–k him up’ i have witnesses that says this isn’t the 1st time that psycho Stu had done some drunk shit back stage to a fan! Now we have the back story that my son attacked an innocent military vet with PTSD like my son knew everything about the man that came up from behind him and hit him then asked him to sell it!“

The former UFC star also emphasized that he is standing by his family but made clear that Raja should still face consequences.

“I have other kids to protect, and i don’t take kindly to threats! I’m not scared of prison, or dying for my kids! And calling me names won’t hurt my feelings! My son should face the consequences for going too far, he knows better! That’s why he didn’t tell me anything about the story line. But psycho Stu is lucky i wasn’t there when he hit my son over the head with a beer can the day after he got a concussion from sparring the day before! I wouldn’t have cared if a bunch of pro wrestlers would’ve jumped me.. I’m a father 1st. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Let’s all learn a lesson, keep your damn hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting don’t disrespect people that do the s–t for real! Now i put myself in this shit! Dm me now!”

Meanwhile, Syko Stu’s official Facebook page confirmed on Sunday that he has been released from hospital and is back home, though he faces a long recovery. The post detailed that Stu sustained multiple injuries during the attack.

Support for Stu has continued to grow through his GoFundMe page, which has now raised over $217,000. Notable donations include $15,000 from Stuart Humphreys, $10,000 from YouTube star Mr. Beast, $5000 from bodybuilding influencer Derek MPMD, and $2500 from wrestling legend Chris Jericho.