John Cena Pays Tribute To Wrestling Icons At WWE Clash In Paris

John Cena spoke about the special tributes featured in his match against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris.

The bout included several nods to other stars, with Paul delivering Dolph Ziggler’s zig zag and Cena breaking out some unexpected moves of his own. Cena executed a Styles Clash in honor of AJ Styles and even pulled off an angel’s wings, a maneuver made famous by Christopher Daniels.

After the event, Cena explained during the post-show that the gestures were about more than just paying respect, they were also about giving the fans a memorable experience.

“I will say that I’ve had a lot of opponents over the years, and with eight appearances left, I know I’m not gonna be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career, but I think you saw tonight, the best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is kinda pay homage by maybe taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there,” Cena said. “I gotta shout out AJ. But, I’m just saying, hopefully I can do more of that and take my game to a different level and in turn, do what we’re supposed to do and that’s to entertain the fans.”

Following his victory, Cena now has only eight matches remaining on his retirement tour. His farewell bout is set for the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.