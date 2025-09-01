×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Pays Tribute To Wrestling Icons At WWE Clash In Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 01, 2025
John Cena Pays Tribute To Wrestling Icons At WWE Clash In Paris

John Cena spoke about the special tributes featured in his match against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris.

The bout included several nods to other stars, with Paul delivering Dolph Ziggler’s zig zag and Cena breaking out some unexpected moves of his own. Cena executed a Styles Clash in honor of AJ Styles and even pulled off an angel’s wings, a maneuver made famous by Christopher Daniels.

After the event, Cena explained during the post-show that the gestures were about more than just paying respect, they were also about giving the fans a memorable experience.

“I will say that I’ve had a lot of opponents over the years, and with eight appearances left, I know I’m not gonna be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career, but I think you saw tonight, the best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is kinda pay homage by maybe taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there,” Cena said. “I gotta shout out AJ. But, I’m just saying, hopefully I can do more of that and take my game to a different level and in turn, do what we’re supposed to do and that’s to entertain the fans.”

Following his victory, Cena now has only eight matches remaining on his retirement tour. His farewell bout is set for the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy