Seth Rollins Survives Chaos To Retain WWE World Heavyweight Title In Paris

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs CM Punk vs LA Knight vs Jey Uso

The Clash in Paris premium live event closed with a dramatic four-way battle for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, with Seth Rollins defending against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in front of more than 30,000 fans at Paris La Défense Arena.

Before the match, Philippe Chereau stood inside the ring to announce that WWE had set a new arena record for the largest single-night gate, surpassing even Taylor Swift. The official attendance was revealed as 30,343.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed the champion. Rollins, noticeably without The Vision by his side, declared he never needed anyone to define his career. With Paul Heyman hospitalized and both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker banned from the arena, Rollins insisted he was prepared to fight alone. He reminded Redmond that he had already proven himself on the biggest stages, saying that if he could not retain the championship on his own, perhaps he did not deserve to hold it.

One by one, the challengers made their entrances to thunderous ovations. Jey Uso arrived first, taped ribs still visible after an earlier assault. LA Knight followed to a deafening reaction, and then CM Punk walked out to one of the loudest receptions of the night, the crowd singing along word for word to “Cult of Personality.” Finally, Rollins made his flamboyant entrance, strutting to the ring in purple-and-blue gear, accompanied by bedazzled sunglasses that drew attention from the crowd.

Once the bell rang, chaos quickly unfolded. The challengers took turns battling Rollins, often working together to weaken the champion before turning on one another. Jey Uso’s aerial assault, LA Knight’s power game, and Punk’s striking combinations each brought the crowd to its feet. Rollins survived numerous near falls, including a Samoan drop from Uso, Punk’s GTS, and Knight’s BFT.

The action spilled to the outside, with tables and barricades becoming weapons. Punk at one point powerbombed Knight while Knight simultaneously suplexed Uso from the top rope in a sequence that nearly ended the match. Rollins also endured a series of superkicks and high-impact moves but refused to stay down.

Late in the contest, Punk seemed to have the championship within his grasp after hitting Jey with the GTS. However, Rollins capitalized on the chaos, landing a stomp to break up the pin. In a shocking twist, someone in black entered the ring and struck Punk with a low blow. The figure revealed herself as Becky Lynch, removing her hood as the stunned crowd reacted. Rollins wasted no time, driving Punk’s head into a steel chair with a stomp to secure the victory.

With Lynch at his side, Rollins stood tall as the show went off the air, still the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Winner and still WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins