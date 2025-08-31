John Cena Defeats Logan Paul In Clash In Paris 2025

John Cena’s retirement tour continued in Paris with one of the most talked about matches of the night, as the 16-time world champion went one-on-one with Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. The premium live event took place inside the Paris La Défense Arena, with a packed house on hand for the generational showdown.

The storyline going in was centered around Paul’s desire to be seen as a legitimate member of the WWE roster. Cena, however, dismissed the idea, framing Paul as someone looking to exploit wrestling for his own fame rather than fully embracing it. That tension set the stage for a match that many wondered would live up to Paul’s track record of delivering strong performances against top-tier opponents.

From the opening bell, the energy was high as both men took their time to control the pace. Cena relied on his experience, while Paul mixed his trademark athleticism with his now-familiar cocky persona. The crowd roared during several near falls, including when Paul attempted Cena’s own Five Knuckle Shuffle, only to be stopped cold by an Attitude Adjustment.

Cena pulled out all the stops, even surprising fans by hitting a Code Red and later a Styles Clash, showcasing that he was willing to dig deep to deliver on one of the final matches of his career. Paul, for his part, demonstrated resilience by surviving wave after wave of offense, though questions lingered about what it says for his standing when his best shots could not keep down a veteran so close to retirement.

In the end, Cena had to resort to back-to-back Attitude Adjustments to finally secure the victory. Both men were left exhausted on the mat, drawing a standing ovation from the Paris crowd for their effort. The bout may not have answered every question about Paul’s long-term place in WWE, but it reinforced Cena’s enduring ability to deliver memorable matches on his farewell run.

Safe to say that Paris is NOT Logang!



🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/pRkdVR6gXg , WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

