Roman Reigns Defeats Bronson Reed In Hard-Hitting WWE Clash In Paris Opener

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

WWE Clash in Paris opened in dramatic fashion as Roman Reigns battled Bronson Reed in the event’s first main card contest inside the Paris La Défense Arena. The atmosphere was electric from the outset, with the French crowd loudly chanting and singing before the opening bell.

Bronson Reed, accompanied by Paul Heyman and representing The Vision faction, was first to make his entrance. The fans let their feelings be known as Reed raised his finger in defiance. The noise reached a deafening level when Roman Reigns emerged to his trademark theme, receiving a thunderous ovation. Michael Cole highlighted that Reigns was wearing two Ola-Falas around his neck, paying tribute to his WWE Hall of Fame family members, Afa and Sika of The Wild Samoans.

The match began with a tense exchange, as both men attempted to knock the other off his feet with shoulder tackles, neither budging at first. Reigns gained the early advantage with a flurry of right hands and a turnbuckle assault, drawing chants from the French fans who loudly counted along in their native language.

Momentum shifted when Reigns tried to lift Reed onto his shoulders but collapsed under the weight, allowing Reed to capitalize. The "Tribal Thief" dominated for a stretch, launching Reigns into the steel post and crushing him with a shoulder tackle off the apron. Reed even drove Reigns onto the announce table, much to the crowd’s dismay.

Back inside the ring, Reed nearly secured the win with a powerful slam and a Samoan drop, but Reigns refused to stay down. At one point, Reed attempted to steal Reigns’ shoes, a trademark taunt of The Vision, but Reigns managed to block the attempt and fight back.

The closing moments saw both men exchange their biggest moves. Reigns went for a Superman Punch, only for Reed to counter with a crushing slam. Reigns later attempted a spear but ran into a brutal knee strike. Despite the setback, the former world champion recovered and finally connected with a spear that turned Reed inside-out, sealing the victory.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, Paul Heyman was seen at ringside checking on Bronson Reed, who remained down following the contest. Roman Reigns noticed Heyman holding the double Shoe-La-Fala that Reed had brought to the ring earlier.

Reigns walked over and reclaimed the shoes, then dropped Heyman with a shot before heading to the announce table. Standing tall, Reigns signed all four shoes individually and tossed them into the crowd, each one landing with a different fan as the arena erupted in cheers.

Just as the celebration reached its peak, Bron Breakker suddenly appeared on top of the French announce table. Without hesitation, he launched himself across the barricade and delivered a thunderous spear, driving Reigns through the opposite announce table.

Officials immediately flooded the scene, attempting to separate Breakker and tend to Reigns, who was left in a heap. Inside the ring, Breakker joined Reed in checking on Heyman as order slowly began to be restored. Meanwhile, medics and officials carefully helped Reigns to the back after the shocking attack.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).