How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 - Full Card and Start

WWE brings its global spotlight to France today as Clash in Paris takes over the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre. Fans across the world will witness a blockbuster event featuring championship clashes, fierce rivalries, and one of the most talked-about matches in recent memory when John Cena battles Logan Paul. The show also carries historical significance, serving as the final main roster Premium Live Event available on Peacock in the United States before WWE programming shifts to a new streaming home.

Clash in Paris is only the second Premium Live Event to be held in France, adding to the excitement as WWE continues to expand its international footprint.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Location: Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France

Streaming: Peacock in the U.S., Netflix in most international markets, WWE Network in any remaining countries

Match Card

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

A true generational showdown has been set, with John Cena taking on Logan Paul in a singles contest that has captivated fans. Paul issued the challenge on the August 8 edition of SmackDown, and Cena wasted no time accepting. For Paul, who already boasts wins against Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens, a victory over Cena would further cement his rapid rise in WWE. For Cena, the match is deeply personal, as it marks his final in-ring appearance in France.

World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way encounter. Rollins shocked the WWE Universe by faking a knee injury before cashing in Money in the Bank on CM Punk at SummerSlam to regain the gold. Since then, The Vision leader has drawn the ire of Jey Uso and LA Knight, who repeatedly clashed with him and Punk. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce responded to the chaos by making this four-way title fight official.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns steps into the ring with Bronson Reed after weeks of escalating tension. Reed, now aligned with Rollins and The Vision, attacked Reigns on multiple occasions and even mocked him by stealing his sneakers, dubbing himself “The Tribal Thief.” Reigns fired back on Raw, leading to this highly anticipated collision in Paris.

Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev

Sheamus and Rusev’s brutal rivalry reaches its boiling point in a no-rules Donnybrook Match. Rusev’s return to WWE reignited his feud with The Celtic Warrior, with both men leaving destruction in their wake. Following a series of inconclusive battles, Adam Pearce sanctioned this stipulation bout to finally settle the score.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch puts her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Lynch’s string of aggressive post-match assaults drew Bella out of retirement for one more big fight, setting up a clash of eras with championship gold at stake.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits

The Wyatt Sicks duo of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defends the Tag Team Championship against former champions The Street Profits. Dawkins and Ford have battled their way back into contention after losing the belts in July, defeating The Miz and Carmelo Hayes to secure a rematch. The clash in Paris could mark redemption for The Street Profits or further establish The Wyatt Sicks as dominant champions.