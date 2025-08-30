California State Authorities Take Over Raja Jackson Case After Syko Stu Assault

The fallout from Raja Jackson’s violent assault on Syko Stu continues to escalate, with the case now moving beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. Reports indicate that California State authorities are preparing to take over the matter, a move that underscores just how serious the situation has become.

During an appearance on The Masters of Wrestling, Doug “The Epic” Malo revealed that the state will be stepping in after what he described as delays by the LAPD in handling the investigation. According to Malo, a detective friend confirmed that the overwhelming amount of evidence has led state authorities to assume control of the case.

Malo went on to state that he has personally spoken to a detective currently involved, and that Raja Jackson should fully expect prison time.

“I talked to a detective friend of mine and he told me the process of everything and how bad they dragged their feet, especially LAPD. But he’s saying that because of all the evidence, the state’s going to pick it up. I’ve already talked to a detective who’s on the case. So, it’s not like he’s not going to jail.”

This development follows earlier reports that the LAPD was gathering testimonies from everyone connected to the incident. Legal experts have already suggested that Jackson could be facing multiple charges stemming from his vicious attack on Syko Stu.

With the California State authorities now stepping in, the case has quickly become one of the most high-profile legal stories in professional wrestling in recent memory.

