John Cena’s Retirement Tour Schedule Updated

John Cena appeared on last night’s episode of SmackDown, which served as the final build-up to WWE Clash in Paris. The 17-time World Champion is currently in the middle of his retirement tour, with only nine scheduled appearances left before he steps away from the ring.

The updated list of confirmed dates for Cena’s farewell run is as follows:

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

September 5: WWE SmackDown (Chicago, Illinois)

September 15: WWE RAW (Lowell, Massachusetts)

September 20: WWE WrestlePalooza (Indianapolis, Indiana)

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

December 13: Retirement Match

