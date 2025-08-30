×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Cody Rhodes Recalls Escaping Terrifying Bus Fire During WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Cody Rhodes Recalls Escaping Terrifying Bus Fire During WrestleMania 40

On his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, while interviewing Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes recounted the frightening ordeal. He revealed that the incident happened during WrestleMania season, and at the time, he was under stress and had been staying on his bus rather than with family. “The part of the story people don’t know (...) before I went to bed, I might have had a few drinks,” he admitted. Rhodes recalled being exhausted and eager for just a short rest when the peace was shattered. “I was pretty tired, so I’m definitely really excited to go to sleep for like 30 minutes. And then I hear, like, just a loud... I don’t really know how to describe it... just like, two bangs, and I thought they were gunshots.”

Rhodes said he was ordered to get out immediately, and once outside, he realized how severe the fire was. He compared the flames to the spectacle of the Mummy ride at Universal Studios. “And then I just see this giant hole and this fire running up and down the bus – and again, had a few drinks, super tired – I grab my picture of my family, I grab my boots, and I’m looking at the bus and I’m looking at the bus like ‘I had more time...’”

Thankfully, nobody was injured, though the bus was completely destroyed. Rhodes joked about his state of mind at the time, recalling that he briefly considered running back inside to save more belongings. Instead, he ran over to Seth Rollins in the freezing night air. “He was just looking at me like ‘You okay, man?’ He knew there was a fire, of course... but he’s looking at me and he could tell I’m shell-shocked. I’m in, what I would qualify as like pajamas, like Cesaro-high shorts and just a tank top and I’m just shaking and he’s just, like, looking at me.”

Rhodes remembered that two men tried to break into the bus with a hatchet in an attempt to stop the flames while the fire department was still on the way. “Then they start backing Miz’s bus up, I’m like: this thing’s gonna blow up! This bus is gonna blow up!” he exclaimed. Rhodes then explained that while the Philadelphia Fire Department successfully put out the blaze, their response came with a twist. “They destroyed the bus. Because they just got up there, and they blasted it, and then they drove off!” According to him, the firefighters did not even stick around to confirm they were done. Later that same day, Rhodes even filmed a “fake” arrival segment on the burnt-out bus.

The terrifying incident ended without injury, but it left Rhodes shaken. It was a reminder that not all of the dangers he has faced in his career have come in the ring.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy