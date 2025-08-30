×
Booker T Buries AEW After Gummy Bear Spot At Forbidden Door

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 30, 2025
Booker T Buries AEW After Gummy Bear Spot At Forbidden Door

cage match that featured the use of gummy bears as a weapon. The spot quickly made the rounds online and was later brought up to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his podcast.

Booker did not hold back when asked about the incident, admitting that moments like that are exactly why he avoids watching AEW programming.

“I’ve said it before. AEW is trying to change the way people look at professional wrestling. No, I didn’t watch it. That right there is perhaps one of the reasons I would not watch an AEW show. I can honestly sit here and tell you that I’ve never watched an AEW show. I’ve watched bits and pieces. A lot of that has been on the internet. I’ve never sat and watched a show because of stuff like that.”

He went on to compare the experience of live theater with professional wrestling, using his recent trip to see Hamilton on Broadway as an example.

“I got a chance to go and see Hamilton on Broadway this weekend and man, what a show. What a show. Those guys went out there and they worked their butts off to bring that thing to life and really make me feel a certain way. At certain points, I almost had a tear come out of my eye, a couple of times, twice. A tear almost came out. I had to hold it back. That’s how I felt about that play when I walked away from it. I will never feel that way walking away from an AEW show. Never. Never in a million years.”

