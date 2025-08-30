Pat McAfee Lands First Acting Role In Netflix’s The Mosquito Bowl

Pat McAfee is stepping into the world of acting for the first time.

Netflix has confirmed that the former WWE Raw commentator will appear in director Peter Berg’s upcoming film, The Mosquito Bowl. McAfee has been cast in the role of a US Marine drill instructor.

The film tells the true story of four college football players who enlisted in the Marines after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Its title comes from a football game that was played between Marine regiments on Guadalcanal on December 24, 1944. The project is adapted from Buzz Bissinger’s 2022 book, The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II.

Filming began earlier this month in Queensland, Australia, which has coincided with McAfee’s recent absence from The Pat McAfee Show. Since August 14, guest hosts have been filling in while he is away. In July, McAfee also revealed that he would be leaving his Raw commentary position, citing burnout as the reason.

Netflix’s Tudum noted, “Joining the cast in the supporting role of a US Marine drill instructor is American sports analyst and host Pat McAfee.” His WWE background was not referenced in the announcement.