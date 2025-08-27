×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

MVP Reveals Ricochet Was Almost Part Of AEW Hurt Syndicate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
MVP Reveals Ricochet Was Almost Part Of AEW Hurt Syndicate

AEW star Ricochet recently appeared on the Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, where an interesting behind-the-scenes story was revealed.

During the conversation, MVP discussed how Ricochet was once considered to join The Hurt Syndicate as their fourth member.

“We initially said we wanted Cedric [Alexander] and Ricochet. And they said, ‘You can only have one.’ We felt like Cedric would benefit more from our help than Ricochet. Ricochet has a much better chance to stand alone and do his thing. So, all right, give us Cedric. We wanted both.

Cedric was still under contract. At the time, you were still negotiating. There were a lot of pieces and we were like, ‘Yeah, okay. We’re going to reunite, and Ricochet is going to have that spot.’ But in our business, we have the saying: ‘card subject to change.’ And we did that spot in the ring with Bobby [Lashley] when he snatched you up, and that was supposed to have been where we start initiating Ricochet’s change. Where his character changes and he goes and becomes, ‘Well, I hurt people.’ As things sometimes happen organically, his career path went a completely different way. And selfishly, I wanted him in Hurt Syndicate. And I dare say things worked out better for you as they are.”

MVP made it clear that although the plan shifted, he still believes Ricochet’s career found a better path outside of the group.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamite

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 4th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 5th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rosemont, Illinois

Sep. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy