MVP Reveals Ricochet Was Almost Part Of AEW Hurt Syndicate

AEW star Ricochet recently appeared on the Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze podcast, where an interesting behind-the-scenes story was revealed.

During the conversation, MVP discussed how Ricochet was once considered to join The Hurt Syndicate as their fourth member.

“We initially said we wanted Cedric [Alexander] and Ricochet. And they said, ‘You can only have one.’ We felt like Cedric would benefit more from our help than Ricochet. Ricochet has a much better chance to stand alone and do his thing. So, all right, give us Cedric. We wanted both.

Cedric was still under contract. At the time, you were still negotiating. There were a lot of pieces and we were like, ‘Yeah, okay. We’re going to reunite, and Ricochet is going to have that spot.’ But in our business, we have the saying: ‘card subject to change.’ And we did that spot in the ring with Bobby [Lashley] when he snatched you up, and that was supposed to have been where we start initiating Ricochet’s change. Where his character changes and he goes and becomes, ‘Well, I hurt people.’ As things sometimes happen organically, his career path went a completely different way. And selfishly, I wanted him in Hurt Syndicate. And I dare say things worked out better for you as they are.”

MVP made it clear that although the plan shifted, he still believes Ricochet’s career found a better path outside of the group.