Shayna Baszler To Face Masha Slamovich At Prestige Wrestling Return

Shayna Baszler is preparing for her return to the ring after parting ways with WWE earlier this year.

Her first independent appearance has now been confirmed, with Baszler set to debut for Prestige Wrestling on Sunday, October 5. The show will take place at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon, where she will go one-on-one with TNA standout Masha Slamovich.

Baszler was among the names released by WWE in May, a group that also included Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai. During her 90-day non-compete clause, she contributed behind the scenes in NXT in a producer-style capacity. That clause came to an end on August 2, officially freeing her to return to competition.

Speaking earlier this month on The Ariel Helwani Show, Baszler discussed her openness to continuing her career wherever opportunities arise, including AEW, where close friend Marina Shafir is currently signed.

“I said almost exactly this statement when people were talking about my UFC to WWE transition: I don’t care as much of the letters behind it, I just want to practice my craft,” Baszler said. “And if I can do that alongside my friends, that’s always a great place to be. So, I’m not going to say a hard no to any of that.”

Her last outing came in April at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, where she competed against Stardom’s Konami. Fans may recall that Baszler and Slamovich have clashed before, with Baszler securing the win when they met at Bloodsport in 2024.