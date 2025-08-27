×
WWE Releases Three Wrestlers From ID Program

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 27, 2025
WWE has quietly parted ways with three wrestlers from its recently launched WWE ID (Independent Development) program. The news first surfaced when Aaron Roberts revealed his departure, with PWInsider later confirming that Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis were also let go.

On Tuesday morning, Roberts took to social media to share the news, posting a video where he admitted that being “fired from my dream job” was a difficult moment. Despite the setback, he made it clear he is ready to continue his career on the independent scene.

“I’m still the baddest motherf*cker walking both sides of the Mississippi,” Roberts said defiantly in his announcement. Roberts had been introduced as part of WWE ID in November 2024 during a Memphis Wrestling event.

PWInsider’s report added that Ice Williams, a West Coast standout, and Jordan Oasis, known as the “Global Nomad” who trained at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, were also released. Both will still be seen on upcoming pre-taped episodes of WWE EVOLVE, which regularly showcases ID talent.

The WWE ID initiative was launched in late 2024 with the aim of spotlighting select independent wrestlers and training schools, providing a fresh pathway into NXT and beyond.

