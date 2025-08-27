Raja Jackson Blames Cameraman For Brutal KnokX Pro Incident

Raja Jackson’s violent actions at a recent KnokX Pro Wrestling event have left the wrestling world stunned, and now the MMA fighter has spoken publicly for the first time since the incident. During the show, Jackson unleashed a barrage of punches on Syko Stu, who appeared to be unconscious at the time. Stu was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The assault sparked widespread outrage across the wrestling community, with both fans and insiders questioning how the situation was allowed to escalate in such a way. Breaking his silence, Jackson refused to accept blame and instead directed his anger at a cameraman.

“It wasn’t my fing fault! The god-damn cameraman’s fault! I know he’s watching this s… How could you? How fing could you. It’s what I expected though. It’s all good, we’re gonna figure this s out.”

While most have condemned Jackson, including his own father and UFC veteran Rampage Jackson, others have taken a different stance. Mark Henry suggested that Syko Stu shares some responsibility for what happened, while Rob Van Dam claimed that Jackson may have been manipulated into carrying out the shocking attack.

In the aftermath, KnokX Pro announced that Jackson has been banned from appearing at future shows. The promotion also lost its affiliation with WWE’s developmental ID program following the incident. Regardless of what unfolds next, Jackson’s reputation in wrestling has been permanently stained by the controversy.

Warning: The video clip below contains profanity and a racial slur.