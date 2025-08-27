WWE NXT Results - August 27, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) collide with Sol Ruca, Zaria & Lola Vice, Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley go up against Wren Sinclair and a Mystery Partner, Lexis King and Myles Borne battle in a Blindfold Match, Blake Monroe takes on Kelani Jordan and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

The show opens with clips from HeatWave.

At ringside, Ricky Saints makes his way out to the ring. Saints says he wants to kick off tonight's episode The Ricky Way. He says everyone saw him stand face to face with Oba Femi at HeatWave. He then talks about being part of NXT for six months and names off the things he's accomplished. He says, however, what he wants now is what Femi has - his championship. So why not now? He's calling his shot now. Saints calls out Femi, but Josh Briggs comes out. Briggs tells Saints to not get carried away, and to stop acting like he's a gift to the business. Briggs says Saints' hype is real, but he is done with outsiders like Yoshiki Inamura and Saints getting title shots. Briggs tells Saints that Saints can't beat him. Saints doesn't doubt how tough Briggs is but it's not in his DNA to back down from a fight. Saints says he is the line and the position and Briggs thinks it's him, but Saints is right. They get ready to throw down, but Ava comes out before anything else happens. She has an announcement to make, since Je'Von Evans is MIA she needs a new number one contender for Oba Femi. Tonight, Briggs will take on Saints and whoever wins takes on Femi at No Mercy.

We see a video from Sunday where Blake Monroe asks Ava for a title match. Kelani Jordan comes by and tells Monroe to get in the back of the line. Ava says they can fight it out on Tuesday so....

Match 1: Blake Monroe -vs- Kelani Jordan

Jordan dropkicks Monroe right off the bell. Jordan rolls up Monroe and the two swap pinning attempts. Monroe headbutts Jordan and Jordan comes back with a superkick. Monroe gets Jordan on the mat, and she mounts Jordan and punches her like mad. Monroe follows up with a dropkick and covers for a two count. Jordan is thrown into the turnbuckles and Monroe clubs her a few times. Monroe smacks Jordan across the face and starts on Jordan's left arm. Monroe hits an arched arm submission and Jordan rolls up Monroe for a two count. Jordan kicks down Monroe and punches Monroe several times. Monroe is taken down with two clotheslines and an elbow. Jordan hits a DDT and Monroe rolls out of the ring. Jordan kicks Monroe outside the ring and Jordynne Grace comes out and chases Monroe out of the ring. The door Monroe tries to use is locked and Grace tells Monroe to get back to her match. Back in the ring, Jordan slams down Monroe and hits her split legged moonsault for the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

Before our next match, Sarah Schreiber asks Borne how his eyesight is after Lexis King tried to blind him. Borne asks the crowd to help him by letting him know when he's close to King.

Match 2 - Blindfold Match: Myles Borne -vs- Lexis King

We come back from commercial break and both Borne and King are handed their masks. Borne puts his on and King tries to attack him but he's stopped by the ref. King gets his mask/blindfold on and the bell rings and both men walk around the ring. They try to grapple but miss and they finally lock up. King and Borne grapple into the corner. King and Borne separate and King thinks Borne is in the corner and attacks the corner. Borne hits a dropkick and covers King for two. Borne swings King into the ropes and King flies right through the ropes and slams onto the ground outside the ring. King can't find the ring and hits the ringpost and then trips over the steel steps. Borne uses the crowd to gauge where King is and goes outside and gets King in the ring. King misses a dropkick and both men crawl on the ground to find each other. Borne uses the crowd again and finds King, but King kicks and punches Borne and hits a body slam. King goes to hit an elbow and misses and Borne misses a jumping knee. King almost superkicks the ref and then trips over Borne. Borne and King crawl around until they find each other and start to trade punches and chops. Borne holds King's wrist and clobbers him a bunch. King accidentally pokes the ref's eyes and then takes his mask off and low blows Borne. King hits The Coronation and pins Borne.

Winner: Lexis King

Wren Sinclair is panicking backstage because she doesn't have a partner. Charlie Dempsey tells her that he's found her a partner and it's Kendal Grey. Grey chops Dempsey before they leave.

Match 3: Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey w/Charlie Dempsey -vs- Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley w/The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears)

Grey and Dame start off. Dame charges Grey and tosses her down. Grey runs around the ring and Sinclair tags herself in and Dame gets double teamed. Dame punches Sinclair a bit and tags in Paxley. Paxley gets kicked by Sinclair and Sinclair hits a facebuster and covers for a two count. Paxley kicks down Sinclair and tags in Dame. Sinclair kicks Dame and Paxley and Dame now double team Sinclair. Paxley kicks Sinclair against the ropes and delivers elbows to Sinclair. Paxley gets Sinclair in a sitting submission and Sinclair breaks free and tags Grey. Grey clotheslines Paxley down to the mat and throws Paxley around. Grey trips Paxley and hits a springboard double stomp. Dame comes in and Grey takes her down this allows Paxley to slam Grey. Sinclair is tagged in and she suplexes Paxley. Paxley knees Sinclair and Dame tags herself in and gets rolled up and Paxley breaks the pin. Grey gets Paxley in an arm bar and Dame hits a sitout powerbomb on Sinclair and gets the win.

Winners: Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

Match 4: Ricky Saints -vs- Josh Briggs

Briggs gets Saints up early but Saints counters and punches Briggs. Briggs now punches Saints in the corner and throws him across the ring. Saints kicks Briggs and tries for a float over DDT but Briggs counters and hits a sidewalk slam and covers Saints for a two count. Briggs slaps Saints into a headlock and Saints punches out of the move. Briggs clobbers Saints against the ropes and then misses an elbow. Saints punches and kicks Briggs and Briggs comes back with some forearms to Saint's face. Saints punches Briggs' armpit and then walks the ropes and comes down with a forearm. Briggs kicks Saints in the gut and Saints kicks Briggs back. Saints gets knocked over the ropes and Saints drags Briggs out. Saints pushes the steps into Briggs and jumps off of them onto Briggs who catches Saints. Saints and Briggs knock each other down outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

We're back! Briggs has Saints on the mat. Saints is knocked down with a forearm to his face. Saints punches Briggs and Briggs takes Saints down with a crossbody. Saints is covered and kicks out. Saints is thrown into the turnbuckles and covered again for a two count. Briggs throws Saints into the other turnbuckle and tries to take down Saints again but misses. Saints punches Briggs several times and tries taking Briggs down with body checks. The third one knocks down Briggs and then Saints hits a Michinoku Driver on Briggs and covers Briggs for a near fall. Briggs misses a punch and Saints kicks Briggs in the chin and climbs the ropes. Briggs punches Saints on the top rope and climbs up with Saints. Briggs kicks Saints off the top rope and then hits a backbreaker and big boot and covers Saints for a near fall. Briggs goes to chokeslam Saints who counters the chokeslam and kicks Briggs down. Saints misses a top rope elbow and Briggs then hits a chokeslam and covers Saints for a two count. Briggs takes his elbow pad off and tries to elbow Saints. Saints dodges it and starts hitting Briggs. Saints slams down Briggs with a Tornado DDT and gets the win.

Winner: Ricky Saints

Lola Vice is putting her mascara on, Zaria and Sol Ruca join in and talk about how they'll win tonight. Ruca gives Vice a shirt she's made for her. Jaida Parker comes in and wants to give Vice props. Lash Legend comes in and calls Parker soft.

We cut back to the ring and Ricky Saints is still in the ring and calls out Oba Femi. Femi is shown walking to the ring and we cut to commercial.

We come back to NXT and both Oba Femi and Ricky Saints are in the ring. Saints gets on the mic and talks about how being the champ is getting to Femi and he can't be the ruler forever. Saints says he is the man who will end Femi's reign. Femi says he made a mistake, and when he said he saw nothing in Saints' eyes he was lying because he sees fear. He tells Saints grappling with him will take his career to new heights but he'll show Saints that Saints is just an ordinary man. He vows to make the absolute mediocre. The lights go out and DarkState appears in the crowd. Dion Lennox says they run NXT and they're not content in being tag champs so they want more. They tell Femi and Saints to leave their ring or they'll make them leave. DarkState have now circled Femi and Saints and they get in the ring and start their beat down. Hank & Tank come down to even the odds. DarkState gets knocked out of the ring and have to retreat after trying to be the big dogs.

Ava is backstage and talks about how the Speed Titles will be on NXT.

Match 5: Alba Fyre w/Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, Piper Niven & Ethan Page -vs- Tyra Mae Steele w/Tavion Heights

We get the bell, Fyre and Steele go to lock up but Fyre taunts Steele. Steele boots down Fyre and then slams her down. Steele does an alligator roll on Fyre and then gets her in a bow and arrow submission. Steele flings Fyre onto the mat and Fyre elbows Steele. Steele is kicked out of the ring, Green tries to smack Steele but misses allowing Fyre to suicide dive onto Steele. Back in the ring, Fyre covers Steele for a quick one count. Fyre attacks Steele's right arm and then clocks Steele in the corner. Fyre knees Steele in the face and tries again and misses. Steele punches Fyre and Fyre kicks Steele and throws her into the corner. Steele uses her butt to smack Fyre down and jumps off the top rope and misses Fyre. Fyre clocks Steele and DDT's Steele and covers her for a near fall. Steele tries for a backslide but Fyre reverses and chops Steele. Steele hits a German Suplex and locks in the ankle lock. Fyre crawls to the ropes and Page grabs her. Steele kicks Page and rolls up Fyre for the win.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele

After the match, Green attacks Steele. Heights gets in the ring and gets in Green's face allowing Page to hit Twisted Grin on Heights and then Page lays a Canadian Flag on Heights. Fyre and Niven make Steele watch all this.

Backstage, Hank & Tank ask Ava for their rematch. Ava says DarkState wants Hank & Tank and Ricky Saints and Oba Femi which will be next week and then they can talk about their rematch.

Fatal Influence is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. Schreiber asks Jacy Jayne about how she's feeling after losing the TNA Title. Jayne says she still made history. Jazmyn Nyx says she's going for the Speed Title and Jayne tells her it will Fallon Henley and that there's a reason she's never been a champ. Nyx gets annoyed with Jayne and the ladies leave for their upcoming match.

Match 6: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) -vs- Lola Vice, Zaria & Sol Ruca

Henley and Ruca start off. They lock up and Ruca rolls up Henley for a near fall. Henley does the same and Ruca kicks out. Henley is taken down and kicked into the corner. Ruca misses a body attack and Henley is now hits a rope assisted suplex and tags in Nyx. Nyx and Henley double team Ruca and Nyx then kicks down Ruca. Ruca slams Nyx down and kicks her. Zaria is tagged in and Nyx is double teamed. Zaria covers Nyx and she kicks out. Nyx is kicked and Zaria hits a hangman sleeper from the middle rope on Nyx. Zaria wipes out Nyx with a middle rope clothesline and covers Nyx for two. Nyx takes down Zaria and hits a springboard heel kick and covers Zaria for two. Nyx rolls up Zaria for a two count. Nyx is slammed down and Vice is tagged in. Vice covers Nyx for a two count and Nyx tags out to Jayne. Jayne and Vice lock up and Vice sends Jayne into the ropes. Vice gets Jayne in an arm bar and Jayne breaks free. Vice punches Jayne and hits her with an armdrag. Jayne slams down Vice and covers her for two. Henley is tagged in and Vice is clocked with an elbow and Henley covers her for a two count. Ruca is tagged in and Henley is double teamed. Ruca covers Henley and Henley kicks out. Henley collides with the ring post and gets caught on the ropes and Ruca rides her likes a surfboard. Ruca gets knocked out of the ring by Jayne and Jayne kicks Ruca while Nyx distracts the ref. Lainey Reid shows up on the balcony and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Nyx is tagged in and she hits a perfectplex on Ruca and tries to pin Ruca but Ruca kicks out. Nyx throws Ruca in a chokehold submission and then swings Ruca into the corner. Ruca hits a stunner on Nyx and Henley is tagged in. Henley takes out Zaria and Jayne takes out Vice not allowing Ruca to tag out. Henley kicks Ruca and clobbers Ruca in her back. Nyx is tagged back in and Ruca is double teamed. Ruca is double flapjacked and snapmared. Jayne is tagged in and she kicks Ruca and covers for a near fall. Jayne kicks Ruca in the corner and Henley is tagged in. Henley taunts Zaria and then slams into Ruca. Jayne is tagged back in and Ruca tags out to Zaria. Zaria takes out Henley and Jayne and Jayne kicks Zaria and then Zaria suplexes both Henley and Jayne. Nyx is tagged in and Zaria drops Nyx. Ruca is tagged and she hits the KegStand and covers Nyx and Henley breaks the pin. Jayne hits a neck breaker on Zaria and Ruca takes out Jayne and all six women are wiped out. Vice is tagged in and she punches all three Fatal Influencers. Vice hits kicking combos on Nyx and Jayne and they're both immobilized in opposite corners. Vice hits a running hip attack on them. Nyx hits the NyxKick and tags in Jayne who tags Henley. Vice is double teamed and covered but Vice kicks out. Jayne, Zaria and Ruca fight outside the ring. Vice pushes Nyx into Henley and Ruca runs in and hits Sol Snatcher on Nyx. Henley is punched by Vice and Vice covers her for the win.

Winners: Zaria, Sol Ruca & Lola Vice